Osceola County man accused of sex crime against child

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been put behind bars on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 24-year-old Brayan Alexis Mendieta Lopez on four counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

The arrest comes after deputies investigated allegations of sexual conduct with a 13-year-old victim at a home in Kissimmee.

Mendieta Lopez is a Colombian national who the sheriffs office states originally entered the U.S. illegally and has been on immigration parole since 2022.

Due to his immigration status, he is held in Osceola County Jail with no bail as he is processed for the criminal charges as well as potential immigration violations.

On March 11, 2025, the State Attorney’s Office successfully argued that Mr. Mendieta Lopez should be held in pre-trial detention until the resolution of the case.

