Osceola County mother accused of drowning disabled daughter found incompetent to stand trial

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Osceola County accused of drowning her 14-year-old daughter has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Kelsey Glover was facing a first-degree murder charge.
Deputies said she drowned her disabled daughter in a bathtub last November.
Now, she’ll be committed to a state hospital.
She has another competency hearing scheduled for November.
