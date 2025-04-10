Osceola County mother accused of drowning disabled daughter found incompetent to stand trial

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Osceola County accused of drowning her 14-year-old daughter has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Kelsey Glover was facing a first-degree murder charge.

Deputies said she drowned her disabled daughter in a bathtub last November.

Now, she’ll be committed to a state hospital.

She has another competency hearing scheduled for November.

