Osceola County residents rally against proposed solar technology plant in their neighborhood

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County residents are saying “no” to the possibility of a battery and solar technology plant taking over their neighborhood.

The France-based CMG Cleantech is trying to expand to Florida with plans to build its first flagship facility in the United States in Osceola County.

The company says the new factory would bring hundreds of jobs to the area, but the residents are pushing back against the project.

The proposed plant would sit off the intersection of Pleasant Hill and Reaves Roads, right behind Valencia College.

The road is a dead-end now, but residents are fighting to prevent it from leading to a plant that they describe as an “eyesore.”

”There’s a lot to be alarmed here about,” Bellalago resident Debbie Rambis said.

“I’m not against clean energy, but this location is horrible,” Bellalago resident Tony Feliberti added. “Right next to the Lake…right next to my house.”

The proposed plant would sit on the 309-acre Mac Overstreet property along Lake Tohopekaliga, placing it right in the back yards of several homes.

Residents say, years ago, the county promised the open space would become a park. That park is still being planned, but it’s been downsized to approximately 40 acres.

“We all expected this regional park for 20 years,” Rambis said. “Currently, in this district, we have no county parks and this one that we’re supposed to have, they’re going to sell it.”

The county says the Board of Commissioners voted back in March to grant approval for staff to negotiate with CMG Cleantech for sale of the property, but both parties are still in the concept stages.

“They’re wasting precious historical property,” Bellalago resident Lisa Cleveland said. “They’re throwing away Florida’s history all in the name of money.”

The proposed factory agreement will eventually go before the Board of County Commissioners for consideration. It’ll then be up to their discretion to approve or reject the proposal.

