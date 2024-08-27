Osceola County School Board to discuss whether to establish volunteer chaplain program

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School Board will once again discuss whether to establish a volunteer school chaplain program.

The discussion comes after the state passed a bill that allows school districts to establish the program.

The board paused the plan after receiving First Amendment concerns and after the Satanic Temple expressed interest in the program.

Under the new state law, schools statewide are now considering whether to establish a volunteer chaplain program.

According to the state, each program would authorize spiritual advisers to guide students with their parent’s permission.

Last week, the Florida Department of Education released a model policy for school boards to consider.

It defines the meaning of words like religion as they relate to school chaplain eligibility.

The Florida Education Commissioner said this policy “ensures that credible chaplains can volunteer in Florida’s schools.”

Experts said the language would likely exclude the Satanic Temple.

Meanwhile, the Florida chapter of American Atheists believes that if school districts like Osceola County adopt the policy, state law will likely face a First Amendment challenge.

“I think this was written to be exclusionary,” said Devon Graham with American Atheists.

