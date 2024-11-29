Osceola County seeks $470 million investment from South Korean company

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A South Korean manufacturer wants to add a presence in NeoCity through a $470 million investment in exchange for job incentives and is taking the first steps to do so.

Osceola County Commissioners on Dec. 2 will consider signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ELSPES Corporation. The agreement would be the basis for negotiating a developer’s agreement and an economic development incentives agreement with the county as the company would seek to establish a “global headquarters and manufacturing facility” on five acres in NeoCity.

The company would seek to build a 75,000-square-foot facility with a minimum of 600 employees at an average salary of $85,000. Construction of the facility would cost $100 million, with an equipment cost of $170 million.

