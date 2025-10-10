Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez wants co-defendant tried separately

TAVARES, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to go to trial soon. He also has four co-defendants, but now wants one of them to be tried separate.

Lopez has filed a motion to sever his case from Sharon Fedrick. Both are scheduled to begin trial on Nov. 10.

The filing states he wants them tried separately to “appropriate to promote a fair and determination of guilt or innocence of the Defendant.”

Lopez and Fedrick face the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges, the same charges of the other three co-defendants.

One of those co-defendants, Carol Cote, has pleaded guilty.

They are accused of running an illegal gambling operation that started before his first election as sheriff.

Lopez’s estranged wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. Investigators say she profited off the alleged operation.

Lopez has not filed to sever his case from the remaining co-defendants or his wife.

