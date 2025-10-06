Co-defendant of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez pleads guilty

TAVARES, Fla. — The first defendant in the racketeering case surrounding suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has pleaded guilty.

Carol Cote entered the plea. WFTV is working to learn the details of her plea deal.

Like Lopez and the other co-defendants, Cote was charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Investigators say Lopez ran an illegal gambling enterprise for years with the help of his four co-defendants.

His wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. She is accused of profiting off the alleged operation, along with her estranged husband.

The other co-defendants awaiting trials or court action are Sharon Fedrick and Sheldon Wetherholt. The final co-defendant, Ying Zhang, has yet to be arrested. Prosecutors say she is no longer in the country.

Lopez’s trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 20.

