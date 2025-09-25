Osceola County Sheriff’s Office unveils Special Olympics Awareness Camaro

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a bright red Camaro wrapped in a superhero design to support Special Olympics Florida.

The vehicle is intended to honor the strength and spirit of the Special Olympics athletes. Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office participate in these events every year, and the new car is their latest way to show pride in the program.

“Once seized from a drug dealer, this car now serves a higher purpose. Driven by our deputies, powered by inclusion and honoring the athletes of the Special Olympics,” the department said in its video announcement.

