Osceola County stepmom charged in child’s drowning death expected in court

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Thursday for an Osceola County woman charged in connection to the death of her young stepson.

Cheyenne Fite is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

She was arrested in December, months after 5-year-old Riley Hogeback drowned in a water-filed ditch.

Investigators said the water was dirty, and Riley was naked and covered in mud.

Fite’s trial is set to begin on April 7.

