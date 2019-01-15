Osceola County to possibly decide on increases in sales tax for transportation projects

KISSIMMEE, Fl. - Voters in Osceola County may soon decide whether to increase the sales tax to pay for road and transportation projects.
County commissioners recently discussed a possible referendum that would increase the sales tax to pay for the infrastructure.
"I think that's what the public's wanting to know," said Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb. "If this were to pass, if they chose to have this tax in place, what would it accomplish?"
Voters in other counties have already faced the issue. Seminole County approved a one-cent sales tax in 2014 and Volusia County is currently eyeing the one-cent sales tax to help with infrastructure costs.
Some Osceola County residents are in favor of the raise.
"We use it every day so we should put the time and money into improving it," said resident Juliana Rivera Febe.
There's no decision yet on if the proposal will appear on the ballot.
