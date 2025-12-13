Warm weekend weather before a sharp cooldown Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a pleasant and warmer Saturday, and even more warmth is ahead for Sunday.

Temps will remain mild this evening, with just a few clouds. Some areas of fog will be possible towards daybreak, with lows in the upper 50s.

Another great day weather-wise is expected for Sunday. We will again see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the upper 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive on Sunday night. This will bring in much cooler conditions for Monday, with highs only in the mid-60s and strong northerly winds.

The cool spell will be short-lived as warmer weather slowly returns by the middle of next week.

Our next rain chance is unlikely to arrive until late next week.

