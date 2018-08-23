Osceola County twisted murder-for-hire plot started with love triangle, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives went through more than 500 pages of evidence in the case of an Osceola County woman who was killed in a twisted love triangle linked to a murder-for-hire plot.
The bizarre story began in January when Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, who was a victim of mistaken identity, was smothered to death, investigators said.
According to investigators, Ishnar Lopez-Ramos, 35, allegedly hired Glorianmarie Quinones-Montes, 22, and Alexis Ramos-Rivera, 22, to kill a woman in a relationship with a man whom Lopez-Ramos loved.
Zengotita-Torres worked at the same Ross store as the intended target.
The pair allegedly mistook Zengotita-Torres for the target, but even after realizing she was the wrong person, they bound her and suffocated her with garbage bags, Gibson said.
Investigators said Zengotita-Torres' body was dumped in Ormond Beach.
Documents show that when detectives caught the culprits, two of them insisted they didn't want to be "snitches," but eventually they cracked.
Detectives said investigators found duct tape, zip ties, the victim's cellphone and car keys in a home where the trio lived.
Records show Ramos-Rivera told detectives that Lopez-Ramos was the mastermind behind the plot, insisting he didn't know what happened.
Documents show Lopez-Ramos knew Ramos-Rivera from Puerto Rico. He was renting a room in her apartment with his girlfriend, Quinones-Montes. He described Lopez-Ramos as the woman who helped him after he lost everything in Hurricane Maria, documents show.
Ramos-Rivera also told detectives Lopez-Ramos used the victim's credit cards.
"She only tell me like, ‘You drive and all that s***.’ That's the only thing I do,’" Ramos-Rivera said in a statement to detectives.
The trio gave full confessions and face charges of premeditated first-degree murder, investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
