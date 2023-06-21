Osceola County veteran given puppy as emotional support pet

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A local Army veteran was surprised this week with a Belgian Malinois puppy.

Holzerland Protection Dogs gifted the puppy to Keith Lynch as an emotional support pet.

Lynch served for four years and was deployed to Macedonia.

He said he was inspired by his father and brother who also served.

Lynch received his surprise at the Osceola County Corrections Department where he’s worked for 16 year.

“I had no idea,” Lynch said. “We’ve been working with Marsock and Kay, and she said she had something planned and she was working on helping us get a dog but this was a total surprise.”

Holzerland protection dogs say it gifted lynch his dog to help him with his PTSD.

The group said dogs can sometimes be more of a help than modern medicine.

