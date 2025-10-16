Osceola County woman has been missing since June, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Deputies say Chanin Leigh Denny, 53, is missing from the area of Fins Up Circle in Kissimmee.

Deputies say she has been missing since June 2, but her family did not report it until this past weekend.

Denny is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and around 135 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.

