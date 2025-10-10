ChampionsGate Boulevard will be closed nightly for I-4 bridge work

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. — ChampionsGate Boulevard (C.R. 532) in Osceola County will be closed nightly from October 13 to October 15 for bridge work under Interstate 4 (I-4).

The closure from 11:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. is necessary for crews to erect girders for improvements to the I-4 westbound bridge at ChampionsGate Boulevard.

Motorists should be aware that the dual left turn lanes at the I-4 westbound and eastbound off-ramps to C.R. 532 (Exit 58, Poinciana/Kissimmee) will also be closed during this period.

Drivers on I-4 westbound exiting to ChampionsGate Boulevard should follow the detour signs. They need to turn right onto westbound ChampionsGate Boulevard, then left onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, left onto northbound Lake Wilson Road, and finally right onto westbound Osceola Polk Line Road.

Motorists on I-4 eastbound exiting to ChampionsGate Boulevard should turn right onto eastbound Osceola Polk Line Road, then right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, right onto Ronald Reagan Parkway, and finally right onto eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard.

Drivers heading east on ChampionsGate Boulevard toward the I-4 on-ramp should make a U-turn on South Goodman Road. They will then travel west on ChampionsGate Boulevard, turn left onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, left again onto northbound Lake Wilson Road, and finally turn left onto westbound Osceola Polk Line Road.

Drivers heading west on Osceola Polk Line Road to reach the westbound I-4 on-ramp should U-turn at Healing Place, then head eastbound on Osceola Polk Line Road. Follow by turning right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, then right again onto westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, and finally right onto eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and follow detour signs to navigate the area safely during nightly closures.

