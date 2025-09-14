Former first responder arrested for unauthorized access to St. Cloud’s FUSUS security system

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Theresa Sysol, a former firefighter and paramedic, was arrested in St. Cloud for unauthorized access to the city’s FUSUS platform after her retirement.

Sysol, who retired from the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department in March 2024, was charged with seven counts of accessing a computer or electronic device without permission and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

“Unauthorized access to secure systems will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke.

The FUSUS platform is a network that combines video and intelligence from both public and private sources into a real-time system for law enforcement and first responders. Sysol’s unauthorized access was found during a recent audit, revealing that her credentials were used to view live video feeds from April 2024 to June 2025, after her employment had ended.

The investigation revealed that Sysol accessed the system from her home using personal devices. She was taken into custody on September 11 and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The investigation into Sysol’s unauthorized access to the FUSUS platform is ongoing and authorities are working to prevent future incidents.

