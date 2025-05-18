Funding offered to an Osceola County senior living community

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Tracey Manor, a senior living community in Osceola County, received an offer of over $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding.

The City of St. Cloud partnered with the Osceola Council on Aging to help provide such a significant opportunity and milestone for the seniors living in the charming community.

“We are excited to see the beautiful improvements here, and we know the residents are already enjoying them!” City Manager Veronica Miller said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The CDBG grant dollars helped make much-needed repairs and upgrades, including:

· Replacement of fencing

· New windows and doors

· New kitchen cabinets and countertops

· Energy-efficient refrigerators and ranges

· A beautiful new gazebo you see here next to us

· Improved parking and improved driveway access for emergency vehicles

