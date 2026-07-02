Overnight closure of Florida’s Turnpike for widening project

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Southbound Florida’s Turnpike, S.R. 91, will be closed overnight between U.S. 192/Exit 244 and St. Cloud and Yeehaw Junction/Exit 193 from July 6 to July 8 due to widening project activities.

St. Cloud residents and commuters should expect delays during these times.

Drivers are advised to exit at U.S. 192, Exit 244, and follow the detour route to S.R. 60 to access the southbound Turnpike.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen conditions.

Official Detour Route

Drivers traveling southbound must follow these rerouting instructions:

Exit the Turnpike at U.S. 192 / Exit 244.

Travel east along U.S. 192.

Turn south onto Holopaw Road / U.S. 441.

Continue south to State Road 60.

Head east on S.R. 60 to re-enter the southbound Turnpike.

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