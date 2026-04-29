Repairs ongoing after water main break in Osceola County

Update 3:30 p.m.

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Orange Blossom Trail at Vine Street in Osceola County is now open again after a water main break. Repairs to the main are still ongoing.

We first reported this on Eyewitness News at noon. The cause of the break has not yet been determined.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for some residents in the area. If you’re unsure whether you are affected, you can contact the Toho Water Authority for more information.

Update 12:25 p.m.

Toho Water Authority provides updates on their field crews continuing work to repair a leaking pipe off West Vine Street near the intersection with Orange Blossom Trail.

Repair work started Tuesday around 4 p.m. and continued overnight, closing the three westbound lanes of W. Vine Street. As of this morning, Toho nears repair completion, allowing roadway restoration to start. Motorists are detoured down Oak Street and nearby connectors during this disruption.

Toho aims to complete the restoration and reopen the lanes today.

Channel 9 has sent a crew to the water main break site and will keep updating on the cause, repairs, and traffic situation.

Water main break causes traffic delays on Vine Street

Westbound traffic on Vine Street from Main Street/Orange Blossom Trail is presently closed due to a water main break.

Toho Water Authority encourages commuters to utilize alternate routes and anticipate delays.

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