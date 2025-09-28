St. Cloud Police Department seek driver in weekend fatal hit-and-run

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud Police Department is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday morning on 13th Street near Tennessee Avenue.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday, September 27, when a man was hit by two vehicles while trying to cross the street. The first vehicle, thought to be a newer Chevrolet Trax, left the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle stayed and cooperated with authorities.

The St. Cloud Police released an image of a small, white SUV with likely front-end damage involved in the crash. It was heading west on 13th Street toward Kissimmee. Authorities urge anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to come forward, especially dashcam or security footage from around the incident.

Tips can be reported to the St. Cloud Police Department by calling (407) 891-6700 or through their online tip form.

For anonymous tips, you can contact Central Florida Crimeline by calling 1 (800) 423-TIPS or visiting their website.

The investigation into the deadly hit-and-run continues and authorities are optimistic that public help will aid in identifying the driver involved.

