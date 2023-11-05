Troopers search for suspect, driver in Osceola County fatal hit-and-run

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week.

According to a news release, on Oct. 30, an unknown vehicle hit a pedestrian traveling on U.S. Highway 192 and Westside Boulevard in Osceola County. Then, a Nissan Altima hit the pedestrian, who then died.

Troopers said a witness saw the crash and took photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

The witness told law enforcement that the suspect had turned into a gas station after the crash.

Investigators gathered surveillance videos that showed the suspect at the gas station.

FHP said it is waiting to identify the victim.

The incident is still a criminal investigation, and anyone with information about the crash should call 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

