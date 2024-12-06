Osceola deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off US192 near Simpson Rd.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex along U.S. 192 near Simpson Rd.

The call came in before 1 p.m. The Osceola County Sheriff’s spokesperson sent a reply to our email inquiring about the shooting, “It is an ongoing investigation; we will update as soon as we gather more information.”

WFTV has a crew in the area and the Heritage Park and Heritage Commons Apartments complex is taped off with Osceola County deputies inside the complex.

