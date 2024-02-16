Osceola population projected to grow another 50% by 2040, county says its ready

OSCELOA, Fla. — Osceola County said by 2040, the county’s population will grow by another 50%, and a 5-year plan will help combat the overdevelopment before it starts.

Thursday, the Osceola Chamber held a summit for leaders of the Four Corners to discuss growing problems in the four-county region.

“How do we better help them? It supports the businesses that are out here, improves quality of life. And this is a highly traffic visited area for domestic and international visitors,” said John Newstreet, President/CEO of The Osceola Chamber.

In Osceola, the rapid growth has already begun to take a toll, with estimates showing the population will continue to climb.

“We do know that Osceola County is growing. We have the land to grow we have some exciting developments in the pipeline, so Osceola is trying to get ahead of that,” said Amanda Clavijo, Osceola County assistant manager.

Clavijo said over the past decade, the county has worked on a plan that would help alleviate congestion, improve safety, and streamline traffic.

The plans have started with seven roadway improvement projects in the Four Corners area.

The road improvement projects will affect Old Lake Wilson. It will widen to 4 lanes from Sinclair Road to Osceola-Polk County Line Road. CR532-Osceola to Polk Cunty Line Road. Westside Boulevard & Sinclair Road from Bella Cita Road to Hidden Palm Circle and Funie Steed Road.

The county said plans have started to convert old hotels into permanent housing and add high-paying jobs in Neo City.

“The county commission is truly thinking and planning forward to ensure that the quality of life that the opportunity of the workforce development and the economy are there”, said Clavijo.

Plans to refresh W192 have already started. The county is working in segments to redevelop the corridor in eight segments analyzed through existing and proposed development.

Clavijo said these plans are to cover Osceola County long-term and build the economy.

She said the development of vacation homes and hotels will help lift the tourism industry and boost the economy.

