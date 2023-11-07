OUC hosting EV test drives for fleet vehicles starting Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utility Commission is hosting a three-day EV ride and drive event at the SunTrax test track facility in Auburndale starting Tuesday.

OUC is bringing commercial business owners operating fleet vehicles to test drive electric vehicles to encourage businesses to add EVs to their commercial fleets.

Fleet operators can test drive electric fleet vehicles, including Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-15, Rivian, Ford E-Transit, and Motiv.

In July, OUC opened the Robinson ReCharge Mobility Hub in Downtown Orlando.

The utility has plans to launch six more charging hubs by 2025 as part of its $45 million commitment to electrify transportation.

OUC, Tampa Electric Company, and Lakeland Electric are partnering to put on the test drives from Tuesday through Thursday.

