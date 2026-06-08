FHP seeks driver who fled deadly moped crash scene in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for a driver who fled after a deadly crash involving a moped rider in Pasco County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. Sept. 29, 2025, on State Road 54 east of Lamar Road.

According to FHP, a 55-year-old Zephyrhills man was riding a moped east on State Road 54 when he hit a pedestrian who was walking east ahead of him.

Troopers said the pedestrian, also a 55-year-old Zephyrhills man, fell to the ground. The moped rider was thrown from the moped.

FHP said an older-model black Chevrolet Silverado then hit the moped rider.

The moped rider died at the scene.

Troopers said the woman driving the pickup truck left the scene after the crash.

Investigators described the truck as an older black Chevrolet pickup, possibly a 2000 model year. The driver is described as a white woman who is approximately 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers.

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