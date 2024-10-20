Outpost Neighborhood Tavern opening at former Persimmon Hollow’s Orlando location near Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the weekend of the Coming Out with Pride Parade, the former Island Time owners in Thornton Park and Drag Bunch operators announced they had signed a new lease at the former Persimmon Hollow’s location at Lake Eola.

The owners announced on social media that their new place would be called “Outpost Neighborhood Tavern,” by Saturday’s Coming Out with Pride Parade, they had put banners outside the building to greet parade goers.

Drag Brunch has been a staple of entertainment at the Island Time location for years in Thornton Park.

The brunch eventually moved from the front of the restaurant’s parklet area to the garden behind the establishment, where the owners have said it lost some of its flair.

Eventually, Island Time lost the lease on the building along Washington Ave. in Thornton Park, but the restaurant and Drag Brunch remained positive about returning.

The Outpost Neighborhood Tavern has yet to announce an opening date.

You can follow them on social media at Outpost Neighborhood Tavern.

