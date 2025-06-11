Over 3 million gallons of raw sewage spill into Turkey Creek in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The City of Palm Bay says around two-million gallons of toxic raw sewage has been recovered, after more than three-million gallons spilled into Turkey Creek.

“It’s been sad, mostly and shocking as well.”Erin Conway says her little piece of paradise is contaminated, after more than 3 million gallons of toxic raw sewage spilled into Turkey Creek. “It was horrendous, horrendous and it was penetrating in our homes. I had a headache for two days.” She’s also concerned about the wildlife, after seeing dead fish and an osprey struggling to move, a wildlife rescue had to step in to help. “The poor bird was so sick. I’m so sad and scared for the animals and wildlife and destruction.”

The City of Palm Bay reported that a 20-foot pipe had a crack measuring 2 to 3 inches. While it was meant to last over 80 years, it failed after only 37 years. Investigations revealed that the pipe was installed at an unusual angle, which may have contributed to its failure. Officials stated, “This break could not have been reasonably anticipated.” However, Conway remarked, “I think it’s unacceptable.”

We asked environmental engineer Brett Brunsvold what he thought. He’s not a part of this project. “I think those things are hard to anticipate. Failure happens in either a mix or one of either installation error, deferred maintenance or material defect. Conway says, “Makes me feel really sad. Its catastrophic and I’m not sure the city’s looking at it in the big picture.”

The City will keep providing updates on environmental remediation and water quality monitoring. Additionally, a citizen hotline is available at 321-726-5683. They express their commitment to transparency.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group