Palm Bay residents were alerted to sewage break via the smell

PALM BAY, Fla. — The city of Palm Bay worked all day Monday to repair a sewage break that happened in a 20-inch sewer main that serves as a primary feed to the wastewater treatment plant.

It happened near the 1000 block of Clearmont Street. The city says it did not affect the drinking water supply, but the smell was very noticeable.

Neighbors say it was the smell that alerted them something was wrong Sunday night.

One woman, Toni Law, said she woke up to the smell, while her neighbors smelled it last night.

She said she was concerned about the drinking water, but she got an email from the utility company saying there was no need to worry.

“Bit I’m still gonna be very cautious for sure,” she said.

The city of Palm Bay said while the leak had no impact on the drinking water, it did pose a serious environmental and public health concern.

Cathcart Construction Co. was called to assist the city in isolating and repairing the break.

“So it is kind of concerning that it popped,” said another resident, Chris Luciano.

“I’m worried about also the animals coming out and stuff, danger for the kids,” Law said.

Public works and an emergency contractor were on the scene all day to repair the break.

The city says the leak is expected to be fully stopped Monday night, with complete repairs to the sewer main anticipated by midnight.

Officials are warning residents to avoid contact with Turkey Creek or surrounding waterways until further notice, with no fishing, boating or swimming.

