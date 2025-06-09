Significant sewer forcemain break in the City of Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Responders in the City of Palm Bay are actively responding to a major sewer forcemain break.

There’s a 20-inch sewer main issue that affects the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Since the line is critical, it can’t be shut down right away, and wastewater is still being discharged onto the ground.

Take a look at the map below to see the general area where the forcemain broke.

This represents a significant environmental and public health concern. Nonetheless, there is no impact on the City’s drinking water supply, which remains safe and unaffected.

As a result, the City has deployed emergency resources and brought in Cathcart Construction Company, a seasoned contractor with a proven track record of serving regional municipalities, to isolate and repair the break.

Right now, responders are containing the spill and we expect it to be under control by mid-afternoon today.

As new information becomes available, the City and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group