Over 300 sea turtle hatchlings recovering after weather forces them ashore

MELBORNE, Fla. — More than 300 sea turtle hatchlings have been brought to the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center after rough weather pushed them back to shore.

The hatchlings are currently resting and recovering at the center before they are released back into the sea.

Experts advise that if anyone finds a baby sea turtle, they should not put it back in the water but instead contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society for assistance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group