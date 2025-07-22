Over $675 million in federal block grant funding to aid Florida farmers’ hurricane recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Over $675 million in federal block grant funding will be provided to Florida farmers and growers to support their recovery from hurricane damage.

The funding is designated for farmers, ranchers, and growers who experienced over $3 billion in damages from hurricanes in 2023 and 2024.

It aims to offer compensation for market losses, repair infrastructure, recover lost timber, and address impacts specific to citrus crops.

This financial support aims to assist Florida’s agricultural sector in recovering from recent hurricane-related losses, promoting stability and ongoing operation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group