Overnight closures happening on 408 this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers heading back to work after the Memorial Dy weekend should be aware of some big closures this week on Florida State Road 408.

The on and off ramps at the 408 from Conway will be closed all week in the overnight and early morning hours. The first round of closures for this paving work will start at 11 p.m. Tuesday. It will settle back to normal at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The alternate route for drivers trying to access the 408 with that Conway on ramp closed is to take Lake Underhill Road to Andes Avenue, where you’ll be able to access the 408 through that Andes Avenue stretch.

