Overnight closures happening on I-4 this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major road closure will happen on Interstate 4 starting Tuesday night.

The Florida Department of Transportation will shut down all lanes of I-4 in two separate portions as they work to extend some ramps in the area.

The first round of closures will be eastbound on I-4 just under the beachline. This will be from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The second round will be westbound at Kirkman Road to the beachline on I-4. That stretch closure will be Thursday night into Friday morning.

As for an alternate route, drivers will be forced off on the beachline. They can jump on I drive, then head to the beachline westbound to re-access that stretch of I-4 eastbound that will be shut Tuesday night. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

