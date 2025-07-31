Overnight closures at I-4 and Sand Lake Road Interchange for bridge demolition

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will implement overnight closures of the I-4 and Sand Lake Road interchange in Orange County from Aug. 3 to Aug. 27.

FDOT said these closures are necessary for bridge demolition as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the interchange.

The closures will happen from Sunday night through Friday night each week, starting at 10 p.m. and reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.

FDOT said drivers should be aware that all eastbound and westbound lanes of Sand Lake Road under I-4 will be closed during these times.

Additionally, the eastbound and westbound I-4 entrance and exit ramps at Sand Lake Road (Exit 74A) will also be closed. Detours have been provided for affected routes.

For example, motorists traveling eastbound on Sand Lake Road west of I-4 will need to turn right onto southbound Turkey Lake Road, proceed to Central Florida Parkway, and follow the designated detour route.

Similarly, drivers traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road east of I-4 will be directed to turn right onto northbound International Drive and follow the detour signs to reach their destination.

FDOT advises motorists to follow all posted detour signs and notes that construction schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

