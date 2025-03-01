ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that occurred just after midnight near Orange Ave.

Officials say that a Mercedes occupied by two individuals failed to observe the tractor-trailer stopped at the red light on the intersection of Landstreet Road and Orange Avenue.

The Mercedes would hit the back of the semi-truck, and first responders would quickly transport the two to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

There, driver 39(F) would later be pronounced dead, while passenger 33(M) would sustain serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Overnight crash involving tractor-trailer kills 1, seriously injures another (Jose Gonzalez/Jose Gonzalez)

