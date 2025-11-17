Overnight fog returns, but sunshine rules the week

, Fla. — The fantastic weather was the storyline for the weekend, but some minor changes are ahead for the work week.

A touch more moisture is moving into the area. This will create some areas of fog overnight, with the best chance in inland regions. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

More sunshine is again ahead for Monday. Just like Sunday, a few clouds will develop with temps in the low 80s.

Midweek will also feature a blend of sun and clouds, but dry conditions are expected. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the low 80s. Fog will also be a concern each overnight.

Little change is anticipated late in the week, with dry weather and warm afternoons again expected. Highs to close out the week will be in the low to mid 80s.

Next weekend appears dry at this point, with no major storm system expected to impact the area over the next seven days.

