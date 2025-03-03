Overnight lane closures on I-4 could impact drivers this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A road closure will be in effect this week along Interstate 4 at State Road 528 in Orlando.

It comes as crews work on a bridge project.

The Florida Department of Transportation said they are pouring concrete to widen the road from one to two lanes.

The closure will run nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will remain in place until Thursday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and detours.

