Oviedo dedicates Liberty Tree to honor 250 years of American independence

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo city leaders dedicated a ceremonial Liberty Tree on Thursday to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The ceremony was held at Oviedo City Hall on Alexandria Boulevard.

According to the city, the Liberty Tree is a hickory tree and is meant to represent 250 years of American independence.

American Legion Post 243 opened the ceremony with a presentation of colors, a flag retirement and a 21-gun salute.

Mayor Megan Sladek read a proclamation during the event.

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Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari served as the keynote speaker.

The ceremony ended with a ribbon cutting.

City leaders said the tree is meant to celebrate history, community spirit and the nation’s semiquincentennial.

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