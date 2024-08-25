Oviedo man pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo man is headed to prison after being caught with hundreds of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

62-year-old Carl Vecchione has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

According to court records, Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Vecchione’s Oviedo home back on June 9, 2022, after identifying the IP address as being associated with sharing the material online.

READ: A 2nd ex-Memphis officer pleads guilty in Tyre Nichols’ death. He could serve 40 years in prison

HSI subsequently found more than 900 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his laptop.

Vecchione’s sentencing is scheduled for November 19. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, up to 40 years, in federal prison.

READ: 3 Detroit-area mall guards not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in man’s death in 2014

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It’s being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie McNeff.

Vecchione’s case was brought as part of the Justice Department’s “Project Safe Childhood,” a national initiative launched in May of 2006 to fight back against what the DOJ has called a “growing epidemic” of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

READ: Justice Department accuses RealPage of a scheme to help landlords hike rents in antitrust lawsuit

Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group