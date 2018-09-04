  • Oviedo police interview members of school football team, but they won't say why

    By: Jason Kelly

    OVIEDO, Fla. - The Oviedo Police Department said it began interviewing members of Oviedo High School's junior varsity football team last week, but the agency wouldn't provide details about the subject of those interviews.

    Michael Lawrence, a Seminole County Public Schools spokesman, confirmed in an email that Oviedo police were at campus Thursday for an investigation, but he said he can't provide any other details.

    "Upon conclusion of the law enforcement investigation, the district will use those findings to determine if a district investigation is then necessary and/or further action required," he said.

    The team is scheduled to play rival Hagerty High School on Thursday evening.

