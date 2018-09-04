Oviedo police interview members of school football team, but they won't say why

OVIEDO, Fla. - The Oviedo Police Department said it began interviewing members of Oviedo High School's junior varsity football team last week, but the agency wouldn't provide details about the subject of those interviews.
Michael Lawrence, a Seminole County Public Schools spokesman, confirmed in an email that Oviedo police were at campus Thursday for an investigation, but he said he can't provide any other details.
Related Headlines
Read: Mother bear, 3 cubs feast on garbage, damage fence in Oviedo subdivision
"Upon conclusion of the law enforcement investigation, the district will use those findings to determine if a district investigation is then necessary and/or further action required," he said.
The team is scheduled to play rival Hagerty High School on Thursday evening.
Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich was tipped off by a parent whose child attends the school. Click here to contact Levkulich.
Read: Oviedo police officer faces charges of child molestation
#Onlyon9: Eyewitness News has learned the Oviedo Police Department is investigating an alleged incident involving members of the high school J-V Football team at Oviedo High School. What we know so far. Details at 5pm. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/iaXY7NjSpY— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) September 4, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}