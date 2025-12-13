Driver of Chevy Malibu contacts FHP after fatal hit-and-run in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Silver Star Road, followed by a hit-and-run involving a second vehicle on December 8th.

The incident occurred when a 2003 Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Silver Star Road struck a pedestrian who was not in a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at ORMC.

After the initial collision, the driver of the Honda Accord exited the vehicle to assist the pedestrian. However, a second vehicle, described as a Chevy Malibu, also traveling eastbound, failed to stop and struck both the pedestrian and the Honda driver.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the Chevy Malibu briefly exited the vehicle to check the damage before fleeing the scene eastbound.

On December 9th, the driver of the Chevy Malibu contacted law enforcement, stating she may have run over something the night before on Silver Star Road. Investigators found damage consistent with the collision on the 2024 Chevy Malibu, which has been taken into evidence.

The crash remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group