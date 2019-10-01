0 Oviedo residents meet over proposed 32-acre development in busy downtown area

OVIEDO, Fla. - On Tuesday evening, Oviedo residents will get the chance to hear more about plans to develop 32 acres along already busy Mitchell Hammock Road.

If approved, that new development would go across the street from Oviedo on the Park, right behind City Hall.

Traffic is a big concern for people in Oviedo, but the mayor said the developer hopes to clear up issues regarding traffic and other misconceptions about the proposed project at the public meeting.

Last month, the Oviedo City Council approved the first step toward development of 32 acres of land along Mitchell Hammock Road.

The proposal is now under review at the state level.

At a community meeting, residents can talk to the developer and see conceptual renderings of what they want to do with 32 acres of the property that they call The Vie.

The project would connect old downtown Oviedo, Oviedo on the Park and City Hall by way of Oviedo Boulevard, creating a streetscape, retail, condos and an over-55 community.

Oviedo's mayor said he knows traffic on Mitchell Hammock Road is an issue with residents and more development will bring more of it.

"I think what they are missing is: This project won't start until the downtown road widening has started," said Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere.

The mayor said there are $70 million to $80 million in road improvements coming to Oviedo.

"Over here at Mitchell Hammock [Road] and [State Road] 434, they are going to widen up the intersection and add some additional turn lanes," Persampiere said. "Lockwood [Boulevard] and Mitchell Hammock [Road] is going to get an additional northbound turn lane. It's been sorely needed if you are coming from the south."

The state is reviewing the project and the City Council must still approve it. The mayor said it will probably come back up before the council in November.

