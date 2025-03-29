Palm Bay Police Department announces list of schools to have speed cameras activated

PALM BAY, Fla. — Speed cameras have been installed in school zones around Central Florida and will not be stopping as Palm Bay Police Department has released a list of cameras that will be activated.

The activation is scheduled for Monday, March 31st, and will activate if a motorist is going through the zone at more than 11 mph over the limit.

The speed cameras are part of an ongoing effort to reduce speeding and protect students as they travel to and from school.

You can see the list of new school zone cameras below:

Riviera Elementary

Palm Bay Elementary

Lockmar Elementary

PCCA Lockmar

Royal Palm Charter

Discovery Elementary

Jupiter Elementary

Turner Elementary

Southwest Middle

Columbia Elementary

Odyssey Jr/Sr High

Odyssey Elementary

Westside Elementary

Palm Bay Academy Middle

Christa McAuliffe Elementary

