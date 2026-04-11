Palm Coast gubernatorial candidate arrested for domestic violence

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Kevin Cichowski, who is currently running for governor and previously ran for mayor, was arrested on Friday morning following a domestic disturbance with a weapon in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Cleveland Court in Palm Coast, where the 46-year-old is accused of battering two elderly victims in their home.

He reportedly hit one victim with a cane and threw a cellphone at the other.

One of the victims also reported that Cichowski had threatened to kill them multiple times.

They further stated that Cichowski threatened to kill law enforcement if they were called.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they located the two victims hiding in a bedroom. The victims reported they could not leave the home because one of them was bedridden. Deputies safely escorted the victims out of the home.

After the victims were evacuated, deputies made contact with Cichowski and ordered him to surrender. He complied and was taken into custody without incident.

While being transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Cichowski made suicidal statements. He was subsequently placed into protective custody under a Baker Act.

Cichowski is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery on a person more than 65, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with a witness, and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching.

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