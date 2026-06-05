Palm Coast to host Florida’s largest lacrosse tournament this Father’s Day

Palm Coast, Fla. — Palm Coast will host Florida’s biggest lacrosse tournament this Father’s Day, featuring more than 150 youth teams from across the state. The event is expected to attract over 150 teams.

The tournament, together with the Pumpkin Shootout and Veterans Day Invitational, is one of three yearly events hosted by Palm Coast. In collaboration with Florida United Lacrosse, these tournaments have contributed to making Palm Coast a leading youth sports destination in Florida.

“For 18 years, this tournament has brought athletes and families from across Florida to Palm Coast, and we’re proud to continue that tradition,” said James Hirst, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Palm Coast. “Events like this showcase our outstanding sports facilities, generate significant economic impact for local businesses, and create memorable experiences for players, parents, and visitors alike.”

Divisions span from 8U to high school, with games held at the Indian Trails Sports Complex.

Not only does this tournament attract athletes and families from across the state, but it is also expected to contribute over 1 million dollars to the local economy.

For more information about Parks & Recreation programs and facilities, visit palmcoast.gov/parks-and-recreation.

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