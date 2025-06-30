Palm Coast man admitted to sex crimes against child, sheriff says

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges against a child.

Investigators say Gregory Smith, 45, of Palm Coast, admitted to sexually abusing a child for years. Detectives corroborated the allegations with the victim’s relatives.

Smith was arrested at his workplace in Bunnell Friday. He faces charges of sexual battery plus lewd and lascivious molestation. He is being held in the county jail. Bail has not been set.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “It took a lot of bravery for this young victim to come forward. Our focus now is to provide support for the victim and the victim’s family so they may find justice and healing as they work through this traumatic experience and for this dirtbag to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The sheriff’s office says Smith has a prior criminal history of burglary, drug possession and fraud.

