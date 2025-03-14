Palm Coast man arrested for trafficking cocaine

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Khong Siharaj out of Palm Coast on Tuesday, March 12, for trafficking cocaine.

After an undercover investigation, the FCSO reports that its Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team served a narcotics-related search warrant at Siharaj’s home off of Slocum Path.

During the search, a K-9 deputy alerted detectives to 27 grams of cocaine inside a large safe, according to a press release.

Another 20 grams were found inside a bathroom, next to a digital scale.

This was the K-9‘s first narcotics find.

Detectives also seized over $1,000 in cash, as well as cannabis, drug paraphernalia and four firearms.

Flagler County cocaine trafficking arrest (WFTV)

Siharaj is being held on a $151,000 bond,

“Our SIU team remains on the hunt for poison peddlers, shutting down a second drug house within the last week,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the press release. “I commend our detectives and SWAT team for safely serving this search warrant. I would also like to give an ‘attaboy’ to K-9 Enzo as well for finding the narcotics, and he has definitely earned a few treats for helping put this cocaine trafficker in jail.”

The investigation is ongoing, FCSO states. Additional charges are pending.

