Palm Coast mayor pulls support for proposed fuel terminal

PALM COAST, Fla. — Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris has pulled his support for a proposed fuel terminal, creating even more hurdles for the company.

Belvedere Terminals is interested in developing a more than 70-acre site off U.S. 1 in Palm Coast.

People there could be seen holding signs and wearing T-shirts in opposition of Belvedere Terminals. It’s the same stance their neighbors to the south took when their company wanted to build in Ormond Beach.

“I am very concerned about accidents. They’re called accidents for a reason. No one plans for them to happen,” said Palm Coast resident Vicky Haley.

After learning the community was concerned about the plan, Norris sent a letter to the city manager, saying, “We need to withdraw from consideration from the terminal project.”

He added that the company needed the property to be already zoned for industrial operations, and he wasn’t aware of any land within city limits that fits that criteria.

The mayor pulling his support means Belvedere Terminals no longer has supermajority within the City Council. But neighbors know they could face another hurdle with the county.

“Mayor Norris is just one step, and the county commissioners have until 2026 to put this fuel farm through our community. So we are going to show up, we are going to stay persistent,” said Haley.

County commissioners were supposed to approve a $10 million state grant for the land in Palm Coast on Monday, but the item was taken off the agenda after the city requested a site analysis.

When WFTV talked to leaders at Belvedere two weeks ago, they explained that the fuel facility is needed to help strengthen the state’s supply during major storms. They added that the company would generate nearly $800,000 in tax revenue for the community per year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group