PALM COAST, Fla. — Several crews in Flagler County responded to a large house fire overnight.

The fire broke out around 1:03 a.m. Friday inside of a home in Matanzas Woods.

Heavy black smoke and flames were seen coming out of the home as first responders arrived.

Photos: Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire

0 of 11 Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire Palm Coast resident hospitalized after trying to rescue 4 pets that died in overnight house fire

Residents said the fire started on the pool deck at the back of the home and extended to the attic.

Officials said one resident suffered significant smoke inhalation while attempting to rescue their pets and was transported to the hospital.

Fighters said four pets inside of the home died in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group