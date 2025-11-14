Local

Paolo Banchero diagnosed with left groin strain, out vs. Brooklyn

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Paolo Banchero signs extension FILE - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates a 3-point shot against the Boston Celtics during the first half in game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series, April 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been diagnosed with a left groin strain following an MRI conducted on Thursday.

Banchero sustained the injury during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

Banchero has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The severity of Banchero’s groin strain has not been detailed, as he is listed as day-to-day.

Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season.

